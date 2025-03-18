Nevada: Teslas Set On Fire In Targeted Attack At Las Vegas Tesla Collision Center

OAN Staff Gabriella Sable

March 18, 2025

A suspect brandishing a gun and Molotov cocktails launched an assault on multiple Tesla vehicles at a Tesla Collision Center in Las Vegas.

According to Las Vegas investigators, three shots were fired, multiple cars were set on fire, and the word “resist” was spray painted in red on the door of the facility.

The attack happened at 2:45 a.m. local time on the 6000 block of West Badura Avenue.

This is the latest attack on the Tesla company, perpetrated by those outraged by Elon Musk’s involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The department was created by President Donald Trump to get rid of waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal government.

Meanwhile, Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren of the Las Vegas Police Department said during a press conference that his department’s investigators believe that this is an isolated attack.

“We do believe that it is isolated at this time. We do not believe that there’s any further threat to the general public,” Koren said. “However, as a precaution like we do on many of these types of incidents, we’ve increased our police presence, in particular at Tesla locations or any Tesla related locations in the Valley.”

Koren also emphasized that law enforcement has dedicated significant resources to identifying and apprehending those responsible.

“We’ve also enacted our major case protocol, which brings together a tremendous amount of resources to conduct a 24/7 investigation and try to bring accountability to the person or persons responsible as quickly as possible,” Dory also noted.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla, reacted to the attack with a post on X — saying that the company had done nothing wrong and was undeserving of these attacks.

“This level of violence is insane and deeply wrong. Tesla just makes electric cars and has done nothing to deserve these evil attacks,” Musk said.

National Security expert Clare Lopez continued with this sentiment, asserting that such criminal acts must not be tolerated.

“Arson, property destruction & vandalism are crimes & the perpetrators must be arrested and prosecuted,” Lopez told One America News, in a statement.

“It doesn’t matter what anyone’s opinion is about Elon Musk, DOGE or electric vehicles,” continued Lopez. “Criminal attacks against Tesla dealerships & vandalism of Tesla vehicles cannot be tolerated. Law & order must & will be enforced.”

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the attack to come forward, as the investigation continues.

