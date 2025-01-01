Nevada: 1 Dead, 7 Injured After Tesla Cybertruck Explosion By Trump Hotel In Vegas, Authorities Probing As Possible Terrorist Attack

Police block an area where a Tesla Cybertruck caught fire and exploded outside the lobby of President-elect Donald Trump’s hotel, on January 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Photo by WADE VANDERVORT/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

3:44 PM – Wednesday, January 1, 2025

One person was killed while seven others were injured after a Tesla Cybertruck exploded in front of President-elect Donald Trump’s Las Vegas hotel on New Year’s Day.

Video footage shows the Cybertruck appearing to blow up at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, with the driver inside pronounced dead, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Clark County Fire Department officials.

“There is one deceased individual in the Cybertruck, and I don’t know whether it’s a male or female,” stated Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill.

“At this time, we are investigating a number of leads, and I’m not prepared to release any of that information to you just yet. I can tell you that there are seven victims right now that sustained injuries from the explosion,” he continued, going on to add that the injuries are minor.

“Obviously a Cybertruck, the Trump Hotel – there’s lots of questions that we have to answer as we move forward with that,” he added.

Trump ally and Tesla founder Elon Musk soon responded to the incident, announcing that it “appears likely to be an act of terrorism.”

Musk continued, saying that the exploding Cybertruck had been rented from “Turo,” the same company responsible for providing a rental truck to the now-deceased driver in the New Year’s Day French Quarter terrorist attack, prompting Musk to ponder if the two incidents could be “linked in some way.”

Musk also confirmed that the explosion was not due to any malfunction in the vehicle.

“We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself,” Musk added. “All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion.”

Law enforcement officials have also confirmed that they are investigating the explosion as a possible terrorist attack, according to ABC News.

“This was not a lithium battery blast,” an unnamed official stated, according to ABC News.

The unnamed official added that the Cybertruck was carrying a load of fireworks-style mortars, and they are now working to determine a possible motive.

Meanwhile, the president-elect’s son, Eric Trump, responded to the incident, thanking first responders for swiftly responding to the scene.

“Earlier today, a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas. The safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response and professionalism,” Eric Trump wrote.

