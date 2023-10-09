Netanyahu: Hamas Is ISIS

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech at the Palmachim Airbase near the city of Rishon LeZion on July 5, 2023. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)

OAN’s Katie Smith and Rachel Acenas

5:40 PM – Monday, October 9, 2023

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has compared Hamas to ISIS.

During a public broadcast on Monday, Netanyahu said the atrocities committed by Hamas mirrors the violence of the Islamic State.

He also predicted that Israel will win against the terrorists and that every place Hamas operates will be in ruins.

Netanyahu said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is working around the clock to eliminate the terrorists.

“The atrocities committed by Hamas have not been seen since ISIS atrocities,” Netanyahu said. “Bound children executed along with their families. Young men and women shot in the back, executed. Other horrors I won’t describe here. We have always known who Hamas is. Now the entire world knows. Hamas is ISIS. And we will defeat it just like the enlightened world defeated ISIS. This vile enemy wanted war and it will get war.”

Netanyahu went on to state that enemies in the region understand the significance of the United States sending the USS Gerald R. Ford, the largest aircraft carrier in the world, to help Israel.

