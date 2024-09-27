Netanyahu Addresses UN General Assembly As ‘Swamp Of Anti-Semitic Bile’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 27, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:39 PM – Friday, September 27, 2024

During a Friday address to the United Nations General Assembly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu linked the council to a “swamp of anti-Semitic bile” for the international criticism of Israel’s war in Gaza.

The meeting took place in New York, where dozens of UN members walked out in protest of Netanyahu’s speech.

During the speech, Netanyahu addressed the new phase of the war efforts, as Hezbollah, a proxy terrorist organization funded by Iran, has been sending rockets at Israeli cities since the beginning of Israel’s war in Gaza.

“As long as Hezbollah chooses the path of war, Israel has no choice, and Israel has every right to remove this threat and return our citizens to their homes safely,” Netanyahu proclaimed during his speech, referencing the shift in focus from solely being on Hamas, to now preparing for a ground invasion in Lebanon.

“Israel has been tolerating this intolerable situation for nearly a year. Well, I’ve come here today to say enough is enough,” he continued.

The Israeli leader criticized the International Criminal Court’s findings that Israel intentionally targeted Gazan civilians as “profound moral confusion.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, the real war criminals are not in Israel. They’re in Iran. They’re in Gaza, in Syria, in Lebanon, in Yemen,” he argued.

Israel has been hitting Hezbollah hard in recent weeks, with multiple airstrike attacks killing top Hezbollah military leaders. Israel’s Mossad has also been widely attributed to a covert pager attack, where Israel reportedly remotely detonated pagers carried by Hezbollah members, killing over 30 people and injuring thousands more as Israel enters a new phase of escalation against Iran’s proxy groups.

“There is no place in Iran that the long arm of Israel cannot reach. And that’s true of the entire Middle East. Far from being lambs led to the slaughter, Israel soldiers have fought back with incredible courage,” Netanyahu added. “We’ll continue degrading Hezbollah until all our objectives are made.”

Additionally, Netanyahu shifted towards his concern regarding Iran’s nuclear program, calling for a return of the U.N. sanctions, which was lifted in 2015.

“I call on the Security Council to snap back U.N. Security Council sanction against Iran, because we must all do everything in our power to ensure that Iran never gets nuclear weapons,” he stated. “Iran now seeks to weaponize its nuclear program for the sake of the peace and security of all your countries, and I assure you, Israel will do everything in its power to make sure it doesn’t happen.”

