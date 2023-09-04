Neo-Nazi Groups March In Florida While Chanting ‘We Are Everywhere’

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

9:17 PM – Monday, September 4, 2023

Neo-Nazi groups protested in Orlando, Florida, chanting anti-Semitic and racist phrases while trashing LGBTQ+ Pride flags in front of Walt Disney World.

Over the weekend, Neo-Nazi groups marched in north Orlando, waving swastika flags and shouting, “Heil Hitler” and “We are everywhere,” as seen on videos circulating on social media. The groups were identified as the Blood Tribe and as The Goyim Defense League.

Christopher Polhaus, a former United States Marine, created Blood Tribe. According to the group, they consider Hitler to be a “god.” Since 2021 when it was founded, the organization, which does not admit female members, has become increasingly active and has sponsored anti-LGBTQ+ protests.

The Goyim Defense League is a group of anti-Semitic and white supremacist conspiracy theorists who were behind anti-Semitic protests that made headlines last year, such as the hanging of a banner over a busy Los Angeles freeway that said, “Kanye is right about the Jews” referring to comments made by Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West..

The two organizations joined together to arrange the “March of the Redshirts” protest during Labor Day weekend. According to social media videos of the march, the groups were able to gather a few dozen supporters for the event.

The Anti-Defamation League’s (ADL) Center on Extremism has issued a warning about the planned protests.

According to the ADL, U.S. Nazis are becoming more bold, and some have spoken out in support of Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.). However, the presidential candidate claims that these people are not his actual supporters.

On the other hand, Pohlhaus reportedly stated that he would vote for President Joe Biden in 2024 because of his backing for Ukraine, where the all-volunteer military force Azov Battalion is fighting.

