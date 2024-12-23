Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen Hospitalized After Being ‘Bucked’ Off Horse

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen speaks during a statue dedication ceremony for US writer and novelist Willa Cather, in Statuary Hall of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on June 7, 2023. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:45 PM – Monday, December 23, 2024

Nebraska GOP Governor Jim Pillen was hospitalized on Sunday after reportedly being bucked off a horse.

Pillen (R-Neb.) was taken to the hospital after the painful incident. Doctors say that they expect him to be taken care of by medical personnel for at least several days, after being bucked off a horse while riding with his relatives.

On Sunday, the 68-year-old was rushed to the Columbus Community Hospital in Columbus, Nebraska, before he was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

He suffered a spleen injury, minor kidney injury, minor fracture to one of his vertebrae and seven rib fractures on his left side, according to trauma surgeons at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, who posted an update on Monday.

“Doctors said his kidney and vertebrae injuries will resolve on their own. They said there was no damage to his nervous system and no signs of a head injury nor spinal canal injury,” NBC News reported.

The governor’s own office also commented on his healing process.

“The Governor is alert and is in continuous touch with his team,” Pillen’s office said.

“Gov. Pillen and his family are very appreciative of the thoughts and prayers given to them by Nebraskans and they wish all Nebraskans a very merry Christmas,” they added.

In January 2023, Pillen took the oath of office as governor. He has four children and seven grandchildren with his wife, Suzanne.

