Nearly 50,000 Costco Mattresses Recalled Over Mold Risk

MONTEREY PARK, CA (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

3:08 PM – Friday, September 22, 2023

About 48,000 mattresses sold exclusively at Costco have been recalled after hundreds of consumers reportedly found mold growing on them, according to the Consumer Safety Product Commission.

Advertisement

The mattresses, sold at Costco stores and on Costco.com, were made by FXI and sold under the Novaform brand name between January and June of this year. The names of the models being recalled are ComfortGrande and DreamAway.

According to the CPSC, the mattress company received 541 reports from consumers of mold on the mattresses.

On Thursday, the official recall notice stated the mattresses could have been “exposed to water during the manufacturing process.”

The water exposure reportedly created a breeding ground for mold to develop on the foam inside the mattresses.

The recall notices labeled it a “health risk to individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold.”

To receive a full refund or a free replacement mattress, the CPSC instructs customers to contact FXI at (888) 886-2057 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. eastern time Monday through Friday.

Customers who have been affected will need to provide the “law tag” from their mattress, according to FXI.

The law tag will determine if the mattress is covered by the recall, as they were manufactured in FXI’s San Bernardino, California, facility between January 2 and April 30, 2023.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts