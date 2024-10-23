Nearly 25M Early Votes Have Already Been Cast As Harris And Trump Target Battleground States

Voters line up to cast their ballots at the Stamford Government Center on the first day of early voting on October 21, 2024 in Stamford, Connecticut. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:56 PM – Wednesday, October 23, 2024

Nearly 25 million voters have already cast their ballots ahead of the November 5th election through early in-person voting and the mail-in ballot option as Donald Trump and Kamala Harris continue their presidential campaigns in critical swing states.

For months now, up until recently when Trump snagged a slight lead, presidential polling figures have been essentially deadlocked as the race is expected to be decided by seven swing states, which include: North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, and Arizona.

Voters have shown up in record numbers this election cycle as over 1.8 million Georgians have already cast their vote in a state that is set to have a monumental impact in the race.

Georgian voters cast over 313,000 in-person ballots within the first day the polls opened for early voting, marking a 123% increase in the first day compared to the previous day 1 record in the state. Both North Carolina and South Carolina also broke their respective day 1 voting records as well.

“Another milestone reached,” stated Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer for the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.

“At 1:30, 25.2% of active voters in Georgia have cast their ballots. That is more than 1 in 4 voters, with 9 more mandatory days of Early Voting to go. These are amazing numbers. Congratulations to our counties for their work and voters for theirs,” he continued.

Both campaigns have spent a massive amount of time and energy campaigning in Georgia, which was decided by a victory margin of less than 1% in 2020.

“The votes in Georgia are at record levels,” Trump recently stated at an event in Georgia. “The votes in every state, frankly, are at record levels. We’re doing really well and hopefully we can fix our country.” Over the past two years, there has been a trending increase in early voting, with this cycle being no different. However, the overall early numbers are expected to take a slight dip compared to the last election cycle, which took place amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the early voting trend is significant, it does not accurately project which candidate is winning the race due to different voting habits between the two parties.

Additionally, states do not reveal their vote totals until election night, leaving the leading candidate of the race as an unknown mystery until then.

Both presidential candidates are going to be campaigning in Georgia this week, with just around two weeks to go until election night.

Harris is expected to be campaigning in Atlanta, alongside former President Barack Obama, while Trump is expected to make appearances in rural Georgia.

Early voting statistics within the swing states reveal that 666,820 votes have been cast in Arizona, 1,690,702 in Georgia, 1,048,336 in Michigan, 1,381,184 in North Carolina, 260,052 in Nevada, 1,051,655 in Pennsylvania, and 360,372 in Wisconsin, according to the Associated Press.

