Nearly 2 Dozen Toddlers Sickened By Lead Linked To Applesauce Pouches

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:47 AM – Tuesday, November 14, 2023

At least 22 kids have fallen ill due to lead that was found inside of tainted applesauce pouches.

United States Health officials have warned to be on the lookout for poisoning after at least 22 toddlers in 14 different states became ill by applesauce that contained lead.

“Lead toxicity disrupts the functions of the digestive system, nervous system, respiratory system, reproductive system, etc. In addition, lead prevents enzymes from performing their normal activities. Lead even disrupts the normal DNA transcription process and causes disability in bones,” according to nih.gov.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that the children affected were between the ages of one to three-years-old and that at least one of them had a blood level eight times higher than the level that raises concerns for doctors.

According to the CDC, the states with toddlers affected by the lead poisonings were Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.

Although there is no acceptable level of lead exposure, children who have higher than average levels can be identified by the CDC using a marker of 3.5 micrograms per deciliter. The blood lead levels of the afflicted children varied from 4 to 29 micrograms per deciliter.

Reports say that the symptoms experienced by the victims included headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, a change in activity level, and anemia.

However, experts noted that some children who are impacted could also not exhibit any symptoms whatsoever.

The illnesses are a component of an outbreak linked to recalled fruit puree pouches under the Schnucks and Weis cinnamon applesauce and WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree brands.

Children who may have eaten the products should have their lead levels checked immediately, and parents or other caregivers should refrain from purchasing or offering them.

