NCAA Investigating Michigan’s Football Program Amid Sign-Stealing Allegations

Michigan Wolverines Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh watches the pregame warmups prior to the start of the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

12:40 PM – Thursday, October 19, 2023

The NCAA is investigating the Michigan Wolverines for allegedly scouting future opponents, in person, in order to steal signs.

The school announced that they were notified of the investigation on Thursday.

“The university is fully cooperating with the Big Ten and NCAA. The investigation is ongoing and will not impact Saturday’s game,” the university said in a statement. “At the University of Michigan, we are committed to the highest ethical and integrity standards for all members of our community.”

Two of Michigan’s opponents revealed to Yahoo Sports that it was brought to their attention that the Wolverines knew their signs during the game, and this week’s opponent has been notified of the alleged in-person scouting.

“Late Wednesday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference and University of Michigan were notified by the NCAA that the NCAA was investigating allegations of sign stealing by the University of Michigan football program,” the Big Ten said in a statement. “The Big Ten Conference has notified Michigan State University and future opponents. The Big Ten Conference considers the integrity of competition to be of utmost importance and will continue to monitor the investigation. The Conference will have no further comment at this time.”

Throughout the course of the football season, teams are given access to large amounts of film in advance to prepare for opponents on their schedule.

However, signs and signals are not meant to be captured to be used in film study.

The newest investigation comes after Michigan’s head football coach Jim Harbaugh was given a three-game suspension by the school for alleged Level II NCAA violations related to impermissible recruiting and coaching during the COVID-19 dead period.

That case has not been resolved as of now, since the NCAA’s committee rejected a potential negotiated settlement regarding Harbaugh’s involvement in the case.

Michigan is currently ranked the number two team in the nation with national title aspirations this season.

