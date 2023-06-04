Navy SEAL who de-transitioned warns parents of the dangers of sex reassignment surgery

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

3:15 PM – Sunday, June 4, 2023

A retired Navy SEAL is now speaking out against allowing minors to be put on puberty blockers or to get sex reassignment surgery, also known as “gender-affirming care,” advising parents to carefully consider all the information before making a decision that could affect their lives forever.

One important fact concerning gender dysphoria is not discussed enough, according to Chris Beck, a de-transitioner formerly known as Kristen Beck.

“So, I was in mental health counseling for my graduate degree here at a university where I live and so I was learning all the procedures, I was learning all about human development from birth all the way through – up to 25 years old, you’re still developing your brain. So the thing is, is that when you’re going through these courses, they’re coaching you and they’re coaching you on what to say to parents, and they’re not showing all the data,” he said. “So one of the biggest pieces of data that they’re missing right now is that 80% of the kids who are going through gender dysphoria or gender confusion either before puberty and during puberty, 80% of those kids are corrected – [They] will get rid of all that gender confusion by the time puberty is over. 80%!”

Puberty blockers, according to Beck, are another irreversible step that may have an effect on a minor’s future fertility.

“If a kid goes on puberty blockers when they’re 13, 14, 15 years old, they’re chemically castrated. They’re not going to have children when they get older. They’re not given this data,” he told host Joey Jones. “So eight of those kids, out of those ten, are going to want to go back to be just a regular old person and they’re not going to be able to.”

In a December 2022 interview with blogger Robby Starbuck, Beck, who came out as transgender in a 2013 interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, expressed immense regret for his past decision, saying “Everything you see on CNN with my face, do not even believe a word of it.”

“Over the past ten years, everything that has happened to me has devastated my life. My life was ruined by me. I am not the victim. I helped myself, but I did this to myself.”

He asserted on “Fox News Tonight” that he is speaking up now to let parents know what their kids can experience if they are given “gender-affirming surgery” or puberty-blocking medication.

“Ya’ll need to start leaving these kids alone. They’re castrating them. They’re doing these double mastectomies. They’re hurting kids. Eight out of ten, 80% of those kids, there’s studies, massive studies, 80% of those kids are not transgender. Eighty percent of those kids are just confused,” he argued.

“Parents, you need to wake up. Don’t let your kids get into stuff. You better share all the data. All of the data.”

