Navy Helicopter Crashes Into San Diego Bay, All Crew Members Survive

US Navy helicopters in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

3:37 PM – Friday, January 12, 2024

All six crew members aboard an advanced Navy chopper that went down on Thursday night during a routine training mission have fortunately survived.

A statement from the Navy announced that the incident occurred at around 6:40 p.m. PST.

Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 41’s MH-60R helicopter “entered the water,” according to the Navy, but because of the “nature of the training,” a safety boat was already on the site, and the crew was quickly assisted by federal firemen before being “promptly moved ashore.”

Each crew member is now currently undergoing a medical evaluation due to safety protocols.

Navy officials are also still looking into what caused the crash.

The Navy says that its “newest Naval Aviators and Naval Aircrewmen” were being trained to learn how to operate the MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, which it defines as its “most advanced rotary wing maritime strike platform.”

This is a developing story. More updates to come.

