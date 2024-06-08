NATO Preparing For Potential Ground War With Russia That Could Include U.S. Troop Involvement

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin attends the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg on June 7, 2024. (Photo by ANTON VAGANOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

1:05 PM – Saturday, June 8, 2024

NATO is mapping out “land corridors” to allow U.S. troops and other allied military forces to reach the front lines quicker in the event of a much larger European ground war with Russia.

The announcement comes after multiple warnings from NATO leaders earlier this year that urged Western governments to prepare themselves for a war with Russia in the next 20 years.

The newly established military pathways would have American soldiers deploying to one of five designated ports.

Then they would be deployed along pre-established routes depending on how a potential attack by Moscow would play out, NATO officials told The Telegraph.

The new routes would expand on existing ones that have been in place since 2023 when the alliance agreed to have 300,000 troops in a state of high readiness during a summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Under the current arrangement, U.S. forces would land at ports in the Netherlands before being transported through Germany and on to Poland via train.

In a situation where Russia was to invade a NATO ally, U.S. forces would be rallied to Rotterdam before heading east.

Meanwhile, the alliance is also preparing to shuffle those troop entry points in the event Russia launches an attack on the Netherlands or destroys ports in northern Europe.

Other plans could involve U.S. troops arriving at Italian ports and traveling by land through Slovenia and Croatia to Ukraine-bordering Hungary.

Additionally, troops could be dispatched to ports in Turkey or Greece before going to Bulgaria and Romania to reach the eastern part of the alliance.

“Everything is created in a way so the necessary resilience exists — robustness, reserves and also redundancies,” Joint Support and Enabling Command (JSEC) Lt. Gen. Alexander Sollfrank told The Telegraph of the plans.

On Wednesday, Putin warned that Russia could provide long-range weapons for its allies to use against Western targets, and alluded to the fact that Moscow would use nuclear weapons if its authority came under threat.

