Native American Group Calls For Washington Commanders To Change Name Back To Redskins: ‘History Cannot Be Erased’

OAN’s James Meyers

1:49 PM – Monday, August 14, 2023

A Native American group is demanding that the National Football League team Washington Commanders revert back to their former team name of the Washington Redskins. The ‘Native American Guardian Association’ has urged fans to sign their ongoing petition to change the name, which has amassed over 80,000 signatures.

The group argued that the franchise’s refusal to go back to the original Redskins team name is an example of the erasure of American history.

“It is designed to promote our history, put an end to cancel culture, and reclaim the name Redskins,” the Native American group stated.

In 2020, under former team owner Daniel Snyder, the Washington Redskins changed their name to the Washington Football Team. The rebranding was due to calls of the name being considered racist towards Native Americans.

However, Snyder sold the franchise this year after billionaire Josh Harris purchased it for a whopping $6.05 billion. During his tenure as the owner, Snyder was accused of allegedly sexually harassing a female employee.

Last week, the Native American group sent a letter to Harris and other Commanders leadership.

The letter requested that “the team revitalize its relationship with the American Indian community and rightfully change their name back to the Redskins.”

Harris also told ESPN that the name change was not a priority on the “to-do” list for the team. Additionally, according to ESPN, a team has to wait at least five years before it can change its name.

