Nationwide Candy Recall Issued For Product Being Mislabeled

OAN’s James Meyers

9:20 AM -Thursday, April 4, 2024

A candy company based out of Minnesota is recalling a product sold across the country because the boxes did not indicate that there are nuts in the delicious treat, which poses a dangerous health risk to those consumers with allergies.

Abdallah Candies has announced they are recalling 8-ounce boxes of “sea salt almond alligators” with a chocolate covered cherries label and the code 0315 on the bottom, in a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the recall states.

With the mislabeling, the affected boxes contain the undeclared ingredient almonds, which can cause the fatal condition anaphylaxis to those with tree nut allergies. The candy company said that the mislabeled boxes had been distributed throughout the nation between March 1 and March 29.

“The products have a chocolate covered cherries label with code 0315 on the bottom of the box,” the company’s announcement states. “The boxes do contain sea salt almond alligators but have an incorrect ingredient label.”

“Sea salt almond alligators contain almonds as an ingredient, which was not declared on the ingredient label,” it continues. “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), food allergies are becoming an increasing concern for food safety and a public health concern that is affecting 6% of adults and almost 8% of children.

Consumers with questions can call Abdallah Candies Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Central time at (952) 890-4770 or (800) 348-7328.

