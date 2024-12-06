National Police Association Endorses Trump’s Pick Kash Patel For FBI Director

Former Chief of Staff to the United States Secretary of Defense Kash Patel speaks during a Turning Point Action ‘United for Change’ campaign rally for former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 24, 2024. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

1:40 PM – Friday, December 6, 2024

The National Police Association (NPA) announced its endorsement of President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for FBI director, Kash Patel, on Friday, praising his record of “transparency” and “accountability” that they say makes him well-positioned to lead the FBI.

Advertisement

In a statement on Friday, the NPA, a nonprofit group that represents more than 240,000 U.S. police officers, praised Patel’s “distinguished career,” both as a former federal prosecutor and legal liaison to the Joint Special Operations Command.

“The law enforcement community knows that effective leadership at the FBI is essential for building public trust and enhancing coordination across all levels of policing,” the group said. “Kash Patel’s proven record of leadership, expertise in counterterrorism and intelligence, and ability to navigate complex legal and operational challenges make him the ideal candidate to restore faith in the FBI’s mission and ensure it remains a steadfast ally to our nation’s police forces.” “We are confident that under his stewardship, the FBI will thrive in its vital mission to protect and serve the American people,” the group added.

Patel is a close ally of the president-elect and he served in the previous Trump administration, both as deputy assistant and as the senior director for counterterrorism.

This month, Trump announced that he would fire FBI Director Christopher Wray and nominate Patel as his replacement. Wray also has the option of voluntarily vacating the position on his own before Trump’s inauguration, but he has not yet said whether he plans to do so.

“This FBI will end the growing crime epidemic in America, dismantle the migrant criminal gangs, and stop the evil scourge of human and drug trafficking across the Border,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social announcing his plans to nominate Patel.

However, FBI directors are typically given 10-year terms, allowing them to operate without pressure from a sitting president.

Trump selected Wray during his first term as president to replace then-FBI Director James Comey, whom he fired less than four years into his tenure. Trump praised Wray at the time as a “fierce guardian of the law and model of integrity.”

Additionally, the NPA said that Patel’s appointment would mark a “pivotal moment for law enforcement and public safety across the United States.” His leadership “will bring a renewed focus on collaboration, ethical standards, and the relentless pursuit of justice,” they continued.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!