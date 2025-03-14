NASA, SpaceX Crew-10 Launch To Int’l Space Station Successful

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft launches from the Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on March 14, 2025 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The mission will be crewed by NASA astronauts commander Anne McClain, pilot Nichole Ayers, alongside mission specialists, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katie Smith

6:45 PM – Friday, March 14, 2025

The launch for SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket of the dragon capsules tenth operational human space flight mission to save two astronauts stuck aboard the International Space Station (ISS) is successful.

A four-member crew aboard the Falcon 9 took off from the Kennedy Space Center on Friday.

Aboard the rocket were Commander Anne McClain, pilot Nichole Ayers, mission specialist Takuya Onishi, and mission specialist Kirill Peskov. They will replace SpaceX’s Crew-9, NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksanr Gorbuno.

The crew will also replace astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, the duo who have been stuck aboard the ISS since June.

Their original mission was supposed to last for a week. However, due to “helium leaks” and “issues with the spacecraft reaction control thrusters” while docking on the ISS, their Boeing Starliner spacecraft was deemed unfit for their return.

The Crew-10 launch was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but was ultimately cancelled due to issues with the rocket’s hydraulics.

The mission is scheduled to dock on the ISS late on Saturday night

