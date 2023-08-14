NASA Says July 2023 Was Hottest Month Ever Recorded 

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

4:25 PM – Monday, August 14, 2023

July 2023 was the hottest month ever recorded, according to NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies.

“This July was massively warmer than any previous July and any previous month on record, which goes back to 1880,” said GISS Director Gavin Schmidt.

The data showed that this most recent month of July was 0.43 degrees Fahrenheit hotter than any other past month of July, according to NASA’s records. Across North America, South America, North Africa and the Antarctic Peninsula, temperatures also reportedly increased 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit above average.

The record-breaking temperatures prompted U.S. states to announce extreme heat warnings, and resulted in hundreds of heat-related illnesses and deaths.

According to data obtained by NASA, the five hottest Julys have occurred in the past five years.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting that the year 2023 will be amongst the hottest years overall on record.

GISS compiled their findings by gathering surface air temperature data from thousands of meteorological stations, and sea surface temperature data was acquired by ship and buoy-based instruments.

However, some skeptics claim that the recent findings reported by NASA constituents are not fully accurate and are meant to cause distress and further global warming concerns, hence allocating for more climate change-related funding to leftist groups and institutions.

