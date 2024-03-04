NASA Launches Crew-8 Mission To International Space Station

In this handout provided by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), back dropped by planet Earth the International Space Station (ISS) is seen from NASA space shuttle Endeavour after the station and shuttle began their post-undocking relative separation May 29, 2011 in space. (Photo by NASA via Getty Images)

OAN’s Cameron Breckenridge

12:26 PM – Monday, March 4, 2024

Four astronauts are on their way to the International Space Station.

Advertisement

On Sunday evening, the international squad reached orbit following a successful launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Aboard the Dragon Spacecraft, the team known as Crew-8 consisted of three NASA astronauts and one Russian cosmonaut.

Their six-month journey on the International Space Station is the eighth leg in NASA’s mission to build efficient spacecrafts and rockets for missions beyond the earth’s atmosphere.

In the meantime, NASA says Crew-7 will touch down as early as March 11th.

“So right now, Dragon’s doing well. We will. We’re excited to have Endeavor on orbit with its fifth flight, and then, you know, we’re going to set up for crew seven return,” Steve Stitch, the manager of the NSA crew commercial program said. “Once we get docked, we’ll work on the crew seven return. The earliest return would be, probably a week from today, around March 11th or so.”

Crew-8’s mission consists of over 200 science experiments, including studying the effects of micro-gravity and UV radiation on plants.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts



Share this post!