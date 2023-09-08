Nancy Pelosi To Run For Re-election For Her U.S. House Seat In 2024

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

11:14 AM – Friday, September 8, 2023

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said on Friday that she will be running for re-election for another term in Congress next November.

The announcement comes after possible speculation of Pelosi retiring after serving in the House of Representatives for over 35 years.

The 83-year-old announced her bid through a post on the social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter. “Now more than ever our city needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery. Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for all. That is why I am running for reelection and respectfully ask for your vote,” Pelosi said.

In 2022, Pelosi announced in a speech on the House floor that she would be stepping down from a Democrat leadership role to allow a new generation to take over. Democrat leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) has served as her successor since.

Pelosi continued serving in Congress after stepping down and thus is the first Speaker in almost 20 years to continue serving in Congress after leaving a leadership role.

The Democrat was first elected to Congress in 1987 and became the first female speaker in 2007. In 2019, she regained the speaker’s gavel.

During her time in leadership, the 83-year-old led the Democrat party during two impeachments against former President Donald Trump.

