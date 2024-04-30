Nancy Pelosi Labels MSNBC’s Katy Tur A ‘Trump Apologist’ For Bringing Up Valid Point

(L) Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds 11-month old Khaleesi Harris as she speaks during the MomsRising.org Toddler Choice Awards on Capitol Hill on April 18, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for MomsRising.org) / (R) Katy Tur attends the 75th Writers Guild Awards Ceremony at Edison Ballroom on March 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

6:00 PM – Tuesday, April 30, 2024

On Monday, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi asserted that MSNBC’s Katy Tur was an “apologist” for former President Donald Trump.

Pelosi (D-Calif.) praised President Joe Biden’s “economic achievements” during her visit on the far-left network, claiming that he “created nine million jobs in his term in office.” She also stated that “Donald Trump has the worst record of job loss of any president. So we just have to make sure people know.”

Meanwhile, social media users on X (Twitter) chimed in and mentioned an alleged tactic by the Biden administration regarding its efforts to count job growth from the re-gained jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Biden misleadingly contrasts that with a loss of jobs under former President Donald Trump — a loss that occurred because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Factcheck.org reported.

Additionally, the House Budget Committee also corrected the claims of the Biden administration as well.

“Biden’s White House tweeted that they have added more jobs under his watch than any President has in a single four-year term…These claims are misleading. Here’s why…. Recovery versus ‘Creation.’ Nearly 72 percent of all job gains since 2021 were simply jobs that were being recovered from the pandemic, not new job creation. In fact, when looking at today’s economy compared to pre-pandemic levels, employment is up only by 3.7 million… On the other hand, prior to the pandemic, job creation under President Trump was 6.7 million—3 million more jobs than the current President.”

As for the discussion between Pelosi and Tur, the MSNBC media personality quickly interrupted her, respectfully reminding Pelosi that “there was a global pandemic” under Trump’s administration, thus why jobs were “lost.”



After pausing momentarily to look astonished, Pelosi then shot back at Tur, asserting, “he [Trump] had the worst record of any president. We’ve had other concerns in our country!”

“If you want to be an apologist for Donald Trump, that may be your role, but it ain’t mine,” Pelosi continued in a flustered manner.

Tur then responded by saying, “I don’t think anyone can accuse me of that.”

