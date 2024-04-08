NAIA Prohibits Trans Athletes From Participating In Women’s Sports

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics headquarters on March 26, 2020, in Kansas City, Kansas. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

12:57 PM – Monday, April 8, 2024

Transgender athletes are now prohibited from participating in women’s sports by a guideline released by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

“There are well known sex differences in parameters of physical fitness/performance due to changes occurring during sexual development. Thus, many sport and athletic events have regulations separating male and female participants,” according to the National Library of Medicine.

CBS Sports reported that the NAIA Council of Presidents adopted the policy on Monday by a vote of 20-0. The NAIA, which manages some 83,000 athletes at universities all throughout the United States, is one of the first college sports associations to take this step.

All athletes are allowed to compete in NAIA-sponsored male sports as per the transgender participation rules, but athletes whose biological sex is female and those who have not started any kind of hormone therapy are the only ones permitted to compete in women’s sports.

A student undergoing hormone therapy may take part in team sports, practices, and fitness regimens, but not in interscholastic competitions.

According to the NAIA, Title IX “ensures there are separate and equal opportunities for female athletes” and “fair and safe competition for all student-athletes.”

The organization outlined the terms and conditions for participation.

“Participation by students in sports designated as male by the NAIA: All eligible NAIA student-athletes may participate in NAIA-sponsored male sports,” the organization declared.

“Participation by students in sports designated as female by the NAIA: Only NAIA student-athletes whose biological sex* is female may participate in NAIA-sponsored female sports.”

Additionally, the NAIA announced that a student who has not started “any masculinizing hormone therapy, may participate without limitation.”

The NAIA also mentioned the following activities that a student undergoing masculinizing hormone therapy may partake in:

“All activities that are internal to the institution (does not include external competition), including workouts, practices, and team activities. Such participation is at the discretion of the NAIA member institution where the student is enrolled; and external competition that is not a countable contest as defined by the NAIA. Such participation is at the discretion of the NAIA member institution where the student is enrolled.”

“We know there are a lot of different opinions out there,” NAIA president Jim Carr explained to CBS Sports. “For us, we believed our first responsibility was to create fairness and competition in the NAIA…. We also think it aligns with the reasons Title IX was created. You’re allowed to have separate but equal opportunities for women to compete.”

Carr additionally issued a general statement regarding the transgender ban.

“We are unwavering in our support of fair competition for our student-athletes,” Carr announced. “It is crucial that NAIA member institutions, conferences, and student-athletes participate in an environment that is equitable and respectful. With input from our member institutions and the Transgender Task Force, the NAIA’s Council of Presidents has confirmed our path forward.”

The new ruling is scheduled to go into effect on August 1st.

The NAIA is separate from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). Universities and smaller schools are governed by the NAIA. The organization has around 250 membership schools.

