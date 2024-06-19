N.Y. Woman Recalls How She Put Illegal Alien Who Raped 13-Year-Old In Headlock While Others Helped: ‘We Found Him’  

(L) Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, 25. (Photo via: DCPI) / (R) An NYPD officer. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

5:52 PM – Wednesday, June 19, 2024

After a group effort in a citizen’s arrest, one of the good Samaritans who took down the 25-year-old Ecuadorian illegal wanted for the violent sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl at a park in Queens recounted how she quickly put him in a headlock as a warning not to “mess with the next woman.”

A boy and girl, both 13, were held at knifepoint with a “machete-style” blade and forced to go into a secluded area where the perpetrator, Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, attacked and sexually assaulted the girl in broad daylight within Kissena Park. The two 13-year-olds both had their hands bound with shoelaces before he later took off and ran after grabbing both of their cellphones.

“Inga-Landi has no prior arrests in New York City and one out-of-state arrest for entering the United States illegally through Eagle Pass, Texas in June 2021,” according to ABC 7 News.

There was an active police presence around the area, with police sketch posters hung up on a number of nearby streets. His capture was greatly expedited thanks to a slew of tips from local residents, as well as good Samaritans who subdued the suspect on Tuesday morning.

One of the brave locals who took him down was a woman named Angela Sauretti, 23. She recognized the man that the police had listed as the main suspect almost immediately after running into him one morning.

At nearly one in the morning on Tuesday, Sauretti turned to her friend and inquired if the man they were seeing at the 108th Street Grocery in Queens was the same man they had just seen on an NYPD wanted poster.

“I pointed him out,” Sauretti said. “I’m like, ‘Yo, that’s him?’ [The friend] said, ‘Yes, that’s him.’ That’s what confirmed it. And everything just spiraled from there.”

The rapist was then grabbed by Sauretti, who put him in a headlock as he attempted to flee, the source said.

“He got something that his mother should have done to him,” she said. “I’ll put it that way.” “As a woman, I had to really set the tone and remind him, ‘It wasn’t a man that did this to you. It was a woman.’”

Sauretti then kept pushing down on the man’s body after he continued to resist. Soon after, an onlooker called the police, and he was quickly recognized by the authorities as the suspect they had been searching for.

“You did that to a woman, and a woman got back and did this to you,” she recounted saying. “So it had him contemplating, ‘Maybe I won’t mess with the next woman.’ Because you never know. There’s nice ones and there’s ones that will really defend themselves and go all out.”

She also added that he even attempted to explain at first why he did what he did, seeking to make amends with Sauretti before giving up and expressing apathy towards the matter.

“He said, ‘Let me explain!’ I’m like, ‘There’s nothing to explain. You’re a rapist,’” she added. “He said, ‘I don’t care.’ I’m like, ‘What do you mean you don’t care? You’re a rapist.’ He said, ‘I don’t care.’”

In dramatic footage and photos obtained by New York Post, a number of helpful onlookers also assisted in the disorderly citizen’s arrest, which included the suspect laying on the pavement while an enraged mob beat him up, yelling “rapist!”

Among the group were Daniel Ramos, who overheard the Ecuadorian migrant claim that he was going to go back to Ecuador in the morning, and Isabel Caizado, 67, who kicked the man before removing one of her shoes to beat him with.

Until the police arrived, the man was able to quickly break away from the group and hide under a car for a short while. However, more onlookers who were informed of his identity quickly surrounded the vehicle so that he could not get out from underneath.

After he was taken into custody, Sauretti spoke with police and subsequently told the Daily Beast outlet that her decision to act was not influenced by the $10,000 prize for information that leads to the suspect’s detention, it was her first instinct and “the right thing to do.”

