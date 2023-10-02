N.Y. Judge Poses For Camera, Smiling Before President Trump’s Civil Fraud Trial Begins

A box is carried as the civil fraud trial of former President Donald Trump is set to begin at New York State Supreme Court on October 02, 2023 in New York City. Former President Trump may be forced to sell off his properties after Justice Arthur Engoron canceled his business certificates after ruling that he committed fraud for years while building his real estate empire after being sued by Attorney General Letitia James, who is seeking $250 million in damages. The trial will determine how much he and his companies will be penalized for the fraud. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

1:40 PM –Monday, October 2, 2023

The New York judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s civil trial was caught smiling and posing in front of the camera before the trial began Monday morning.

74-year-old Justice Arthur Engoron of the New York Supreme Court 1st Judicial District in Manhattan ruled last week that Trump committed fraud in his business dealings. The 45th president is appealing the decision, but if upheld, it could force Trump to surrender his New York properties such as Trump Tower.

Trump blasted the judge and New York Attorney General Letitia James at the courthouse.

“This is a continuation of the single greatest witch of all time,” Trump told reporters at the courthouse. “We have a rogue judge who rules the properties are worth a tiny fraction of what they actually are. We have a racist attorney general who’s a horror show, ran on the basis that she was going to ‘Get Trump’ before she even knew anything about me.”

James, who brought the $250 million fraud case, told reporters she believes “no one is above the law.”

Trump, by comparison, blasted the system as corrupt.

“We’re going to be here for months with a judge that has already made up his mind. It’s ridiculous,” Trump said.

In his previous ruling, Judge Engoron asserted Trump’s West Palm Beach home, Mar-a-Lago, was inflated. Mar-a-Lago, which houses more than 126 rooms and more than 62,000 square feet, as only worth between $18 and $28 million, according to Engoron.

The Trump campaign also took aim at James earlier in the day, blasting out a memo that introduces Americans to the “real Letitia James.”

“Letitia James made clear that “getting Trump” was the motivating force behind her campaign for attorney general,” the memo read.

Senior Trump advisor Jason Miller told reporters that this was designed to “stop” Trump’s campaign.

“This is designed to do nothing else but stop President Trump as he’s leading by 10 points in the general election,” Miller said to the press outside the courthouse.

