N.Y.C. Mayor Adams Says City Has ‘Best Subway System On The Globe’

NYC Mayor Eric Adams says that crime in New York City’s subway systems is now “down.” Many New Yorkers theorize that residents are now on edge after recent subway incidents have gone viral online and made headlines in the news.

During a crime briefing at NYPD headquarters on Wednesday, Adams (D-N.Y.) said that crime in the city’s transit system fell 24% in March.

“We’re down. We’re down 24% in March,” Adams said. “We’re down in February. Can we please stop saying we’re up in crime in our subway system? We are not.”

The Big Apple saw reductions in overall crime during the first few months of 2024, along with a 0.3% slide in overall crime at the end of 2023, but according to the New York Post, those numbers are premature.

NYPD data obtained by the outlet said that serious crimes continue to rise under Adams’ leadership.

Back in January, the NYPD deployed 1,000 uniformed officers to patrol in and around the subway systems in an effort to make New Yorkers feel safe. In early March, Governor Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.) announced the deployment of nearly 1,000 members of the New York State Police, MTA police, and MTA National Guard in order to conduct bag checks.

Meanwhile, Adams claimed that the city’s crime-ridden subway system is the safest it has been since he first took office in January of 2022.

“New Yorkers are safe on our subway system,’’ said Adams. “I’m down there talking to the passengers, communicating with them. And many of them keep saying over and over again as we move through the subway system, they say to me, ‘Eric, can people stop saying we unsafe down here?’ It’s the best subway system on the globe.”

Last Monday, a man was fatally shoved in front of an oncoming train in East Harlem. In three separate events, three people were also stabbed in attacks around transit stations.

A day later, at the same Harlem station, a female NYPD officer suffered a broken nose after being punched in the face while stopping a transient who was trying to evade the fare.

However, the mayor continues to deny that his city is out of control, claiming that these random attacks of violence perpetuate that image.

“This is the safest big city in America, and the numbers reflect that. And the movement of the police department continues to reflect that,” said Adams.

