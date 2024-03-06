N.Y.: 4 Roommates Arrested, Charged After Body Parts Found Scattered In Long Island Park

Suffolk County Police Crime Scene investigators outside of a home on Railroad Avenue in Amityville, New York on March 5, 2024, in connection to body parts that had been discovered at Southards Pond Park in Babylon, Bethpage State Park, and West Babylon. (Photo by James Carbone/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:03 PM – Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Four people have now been arrested in connection to the discovery of body parts that were scattered across a Long Island park.

According to charges filed by the Suffolk County Police Department, 44 year-old Steven Brown, 38-year-old Jeffrey Mackey, 40-year-old Amanda Wallace, and 33-year-old Alexis Nieves have all been arrested after they allegedly removed “sharp instruments, multiple body parts and other related items” from the trio’s Amityville residence sometime between February 27th and March 4th.

Brown, Mackey, and Wallace all are listed as residents of a Railroad Avenue home in Amityville that was raided on Monday as part of the investigation. Although police reported that Nieves does not have a known address, it was still indicated at the court hearing that she lived with the others.

The four were charged with obstructing the legal process, tampering with tangible evidence, and hiding a dead body. In court on Wednesday afternoon, they entered not guilty pleas to all of the charges.

The four were told to stay in Suffolk County for the time being, and they are currently being monitored by GPS. The group is also expected to give weekly reports to probation officers. Additionally, the offenses are not bail-eligible, a fact that Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney decried.

“It is our understanding that the Suffolk County Police Department is still investigating these murders. Unfortunately, due to ‘Bail Reform’ passed by the New York State Legislature in 2019, charges relating to the mutilation and disposal of murdered corpses are no longer bail-eligible, meaning my prosecutors cannot ask for bail,” Tierney said in a statement. “This is yet another absurd result thanks to ‘Bail Reform’ and a system where the Legislature in Albany substitutes their judgment for the judgment of our judges and the litigants in court.”

“We will work with the Suffolk County Police Department to resolve this investigation as soon as possible and implore our Legislature to make common sense fixes to this law,” Tierney added.

A defense lawyer for Brown said that his client “did not kill anyone and did not take part in any of this.” Meanwhile, John Halverson, who represents Mackey, said his client “maintains his innocence and we look forward to our day in court.”

Although both victims’ names have not yet been made public, police maintain that law enforcement has identified them both. The victims are a 53-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman.

Suffolk police say that the two victims are believed to have lived together, with Yonkers being their last known address. According to police, there is no ongoing threat to the public, and the deaths seemed to be the result of a singular incident.

(Photo via: Suffolk County Police Department)

