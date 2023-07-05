N.J. judge investigated over profane TikTok persona

This illustration picture taken in Moscow on March 24, 2023, shows the Chinese social networking service TikTok’s logo on a smartphone screen. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Geraldyn Berry

8:03 PM – Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Superior Court Judge Gary N. Wilcox, 58, is being investigated for violating three canons of the Code of Judicial Conduct after being caught using a fake identity to upload inappropriate TikTok videos.

The three canons of the Code of Judicial Conduct cited include: requires judges to observe high standards of conduct, avoid the appearance of impropriety, and conduct their “extrajudicial activities in a manner that would not cast reasonable doubt on the judge’s capacity to act impartially as a judge.”

In the five-page complaint submitted on Friday from the Supreme Court of New Jersey Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct, it is alleged that the New Jersey judge had posted around 40 videos between April 11, 2021, and March 4th, 2023 with profanity-laced lyrics and references to violence, sex, and misogyny, under the pseudonym “Sal Tortorella.”

It is argued that several of the films are questionable due to their subject matter, the setting for the filming—which included the judge’s chambers, the courtroom, and a bed—or Wilcox’s clothing, which included him “wearing his judicial robes and/or partially dressed while lying in bed.” As a result of Wilcox not having posted in a private setting but rather a public one, his posts had breached judicial standards and damaged public trust in the justice system.

The complains claimed that Wilcox had “exhibited poor judgment and demonstrated disrespect for the Judiciary and an inability to conform to the high standards of conduct expected of judges.”

In one of the videos, as Nas’ song “Get Down” was played, Wilcox went through the courthouse sporting a “Beavis and Butt-Head” T-shirt. According to the complaint, the song included allusions to executing a doctor who treated a gang member and had offensive lyrics and gang and drug references.

Wilcox is a graduate from Harvard Law School and began practicing law in 1989. in 2011, Wilcox was appointed to the bench as a family court judge by then-Republican Governor Chris Christie, after serving as a federal prosecutor. In 2016, he was reassigned to adult criminal court and received tenure in 2018.

