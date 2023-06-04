Mystery private jet holding migrants lands in Sacramento, investigation ensues

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

11:10 AM – Sunday, June 4, 2023

After more than a dozen immigrants were transported to Sacramento on an unknown private jet on Saturday and “dumped on the doorstep of a local church without any advance warning,” California officials have now launched an investigation to find out who is responsible.

Advertisement

The group of migrants, which had documentation “purporting to be from the government of the State of Florida,” met with Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) and Attorney General Rob Bonta (D-Calif.) on Saturday, according to a press release from Bonta.

Before their journey made a final stop in Sacramento, California, the group had been transported from Texas to New Mexico “with no prior arrangement or care in place,” Bonta said.

According to the release, authorities are now looking into the matter and “evaluating potential criminal or civil action against those who transported or arranged for the transport of these vulnerable immigrants.”

The Sacramento mayor’s office, as well as regional and charitable partners, would be consulted on the news “to ensure the people who have arrived are treated with respect and dignity and get to their intended destination as they pursue their immigration cases,” according to Newsom.

“My administration is also working with the California Department of Justice to investigate the circumstances around who paid for the group’s travel and whether the individuals orchestrating this trip misled anyone with false promises or have violated any criminal laws, including kidnapping,” Newsom said.

There was no mention of what countries the immigrants had originated from.

“California and the Sacramento community will welcome these individuals with open arms and provide them with the respect, compassion, and care they will need after such a harrowing experience,” Bonta said.

The probe, according to Bonta, will continue. He declared that “state-sanctioned kidnapping is not a public policy choice, it is immoral and disgusting.”

“We are a nation built by immigrants, and we must condemn the cruelty and hateful rhetoric of those, whether they are state leaders or private parties, who refuse to recognize humanity and who turn their backs on extending dignity and care to fellow human beings,” Bonta maintained. “California and the Sacramento community will welcome these individuals with open arms and provide them with the respect, compassion, and care they will need after such a harrowing experience.”

This news comes following a recent report of two migrants who had overdosed and died on Friday in front of a Brooklyn mega-migrant shelter, a six-story commercial structure that was opened in March to address the influx of immigrants in New York.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts