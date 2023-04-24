Mutilated cows found dead with missing tongues

(Photo by PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

UPDATED 5:43 PM – Monday, April 24, 2023

Six mangled cows have been discovered dead on various ranches along a Texas roadway spanning three counties by authorities this week.

On Wednesday, Madison County Sheriff’s authorities claimed in a Facebook post that five more comparable incidences were recorded throughout the region around College Station covering Madison, Brazos, and Robertson counties while investigating the death of a 6-year-old cow. Similar mutilations have been reported around the country, and efforts to cooperate across authorities are ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said the 6-year-old cow was discovered with a “straight, clean cut, with apparent precision” removing the hide around one side of the animal’s mouth. There was no blood leak when the tongue was removed. Ranchers claimed that no predators or birds had scavenged the corpses.

“This circular cut was made with the same precision as the cuts noted around the jaw lines of each cow,” the sheriff’s office noted.

The cows were discovered in identical situations, although in two cases, extra external organs were stolen.

According to the post, each cow was mutilated in a separate spot, there was no evidence of struggle, the grass was untouched, and no footprints or tire traces were detected surrounding the murdered cows.

The sheriff’s office have said that it is working with other law enforcement agencies to gather information, citing “multiple similar incidents” in the United States.

The cause of death of all six cows remains unknown.

