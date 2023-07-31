Musk Threatens Lawsuit Against Researchers Who Reported Rise In Hate Speech On X

A photo illustration of the new Twitter logo on July 24, 2023 in London, England. Elon Musk has revealed today a new logo for Twitter, which constitutes the letter ‘X’ as part of a rebrand of the company. (Photo Illustration by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

OAN’s Noah Herring

12:25 PM – Monday, July 31, 2023

Elon Musk threatened to sue an organization that researches misinformation on social media, accusing that it lied about X, previously known as Twitter, about hate speech on the platform.

An attorney representing X wrote to the Center for Countering Digital Hate on July 20th, threatening a lawsuit due to the research published regarding the site’s hate speech and content moderation.

The letter also accused the organization of making “a series of troubling and baseless claims that appear calculated to harm X generally, and its digital advertising business specifically,” as well as receiving funds from some of X’s competitors to publish the report.

Musk is a self-professed free speech advocate and has reinstated many banned accounts since his purchase of the company, including Former President Donald Trump. Despite the move to promote free speech, far-left critics have attacked Musk for inciting hate speech and misinformation on the platform.

“Elon Musk wants to silence his critics so he can continue to give a megaphone to hate and misinformation while avoiding the consequences,” CCDH CEO Imran Ahmed posted on X.

The CCDH is a nonprofit organization that operates out of the U.S. and United Kingdom. The nonprofit regularly crafts reports on hate speech, extremism, or harmful behavior on social media platforms.

In the past, the organization has published several reports criticizing Musk’s leadership, highlighting a reported increase in anti-LGBTQ hate speech as well as “climate misinformation” since his purchase of the site.

Ahmed has stated that he is worried about X’s response to the center’s work claiming it could frighten other researchers away from studying the social media platform. He also stated he is worried other social media sites will copy this strategy.

“This is an unprecedented escalation by a social media company against independent researchers. Musk has just declared open war,” Ahmed told the Associated Press. “If Musk succeeds in silencing us other researchers will be next in line.”

