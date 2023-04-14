Musk says people who sterilize children ‘should go to prison for life’

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 12:41 PM – Friday, April 14, 2023

Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted out his opinion on what should happen to parents and doctors who put children through transgender medical treatments before they are of consenting age.

“Any parent or doctor who sterilizes a child before they are a consenting adult should go to prison for life,” Musk replied to a post on Twitter.

The comments from Musk were cheered by Republicans and Republican lawmakers who oppose allowing children to undergo gender medical procedures.

Musk has been known to oppose such procedures before. In March, he criticized Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan for her comments during the ceremony while signing the executive order to make Minnesota a “trans refuge state.”

“When our children tell us who they are, it is our job as grownups to listen and believe them,” Flanagan said during the ceremony. “That’s what it means to be a good parent.”

Musk replied to her comments saying that “we shouldn’t allow severe, irreversible surgery or sterilizing drugs that they may regret until at least age 18.”

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) agreed with Musk on Friday, and talked about the steps that she taking to prevent adults from performing the procedures on children under 18.

“That’s why I introduced the Protect Children’s Innocence Act that makes it a felony to perform gender-affirming care on children under the age of 18,” Greene said.

Representative Max Miller (R-Ohio) also tweeted out his agreement with Musk, calling adults who perform those surgeries “evil, period.”

A national movement led by Conservatives is currently in progress that is seeking to ban gender procedures on children who are not able to consent. 14 states have so far enacted bans on gender medical treatment for minors.

Those who are leading the charge against the procedures argue that children who are underage are being encouraged to make permanent life-altering decisions before they are able to fully understand the consequences.

They also point to European countries like Sweden, Finland, and the United Kingdom who have placed strict requirement for minors who wish to go through the procedures, and argue that these countries have found that the risks and harms of the procedures, puberty blockers, and cross-sex hormones far outweigh any small benefit that might come from them.



In recent years, the number of transgender teens under 18 has doubled. According to University of California Los Angeles, the number rose from .7% in 2017 to 1.4% in 2020.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts