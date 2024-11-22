Musk ‘Jokingly’ Considers Purchasing MSNBC Network As Ratings Continue To Drop: ‘How Much Does It Cost?’

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks alongside Elon Musk (R) and Senate members including Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND (C) before attending a viewing of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:14 PM – Friday, November 22, 2024

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world and an expert in the fields of technology and space exploration, is seemingly considering purchasing the left-wing MSNBC network, which is owned by Comcast.

MSNBC’s ratings have continued to fall since the 2024 election, and the network’s parent firm is now reportedly attempting to sell it along with its other media holdings, such as CNBC.

Meanwhile, the son of the 47th president-elect, Donald Trump Jr., publicly reached out to Musk on X, telling him to buy the “failing” network, which sparked a flurry of back-and-forth conversations about Musk’s possible offer for MSNBC.

“Hey [Elon Musk] I have the funniest idea ever!!!” Trump jr. posted on Friday.

“How much does it cost?” Musk responded.

“The most entertaining outcome, especially if ironic, is most likely,” Musk continued, while adding a laughing face emoji.

This week, the total projected value of the networks Comcast proposed spinning off into a new publicly traded company, which include USA Network, E!, CNBC, MSNBC, Oxygen, among others, is $8 billion. This amounts to around 18% of the 2022 price Musk paid to purchase Twitter, now known as “X.”

“The transaction will be structured as a tax-free spin to existing shareholders,” Comcast President Mike Cavanagh said. “While we don’t have a precise timetable for completing the transition, we are estimating that it will take approximately a year.”

Over the last few years, MSNBC and other major corporate news networks have experienced ratings difficulties in comparison to previous decades.

Following Trump’s overwhelming presidential election victory, MSNBC viewership declined even further.

The left-wing network’s flagship morning show “Morning Joe” has particularly seen a disastrous rating slide in the past week, losing 16% of its viewership since Monday, according to a report published earlier on Friday by the National Pulse.

Many suspect that this is due to the hosts, Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, announcing their recent travels to Mar-a-Lago in Florida in order to “restart communications” with Trump.

“Joe and I went to Mar-a-Lago to meet personally with President-elect Trump,” host Mika Brzezinski said. “It was the first time we have seen him in seven years.”

Since a large majority of MSNBC viewers loathe Trump, the 47th GOP president-elect, they could view the talk show hosts’ decision to meet and discuss media with Trump as the network turning their back on them.

Since the presidential election on November 5th, MSNBC has lost over 1.1 million viewers, which is a 54% decrease in overall viewership.

