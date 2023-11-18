Musk Files ‘Thermonuclear Lawsuit’ Against Media Matters Amid Anti-Semitism Allegations

(Photo by KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

10:58 AM – Saturday, November 18, 2023

Elon Musk announced X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, will be suing Media Matters after they reported allegations that the platform placed major company ads next to pro-Nazi content.

On Saturday, Musk posted on X that the company will be suing Media Matters for America Group after they made allegations that X was purposely placing “ads for major brands like Apple, Bravo (NBCUniversal), IBM, Oracle, and Xfinity (Comcast) next to content that touts Adolf Hitler and his Nazi Party.”

“The split second court opens on Monday, X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and ALL those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company,” Musk wrote. “Their board, their donors, their network of dark money, all of them …”

According to a statement attached to his post, the Media Matters research “completely misrepresented the real user experience” on the site in order to “mislead advertisers.”

The company also claimed that the group’s reporters “repeatedly refreshed their feeds to find rare instances of ads” close to the article.

According to Musk’s statement, only 50 of the 5.5 billion ad impressions on the site each day were on the precise pieces of material highlighted by Media Matters in their research.

