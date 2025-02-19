Musk Expresses Interest In Proposal Returning $5K To U.S. Taxpayers From DOGE Savings: ‘Will Check With The President’

Tesla, SpaceX and X CEO Elon Musk arrives to speak during an inauguration event at Capital One Arena on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:11 PM – Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Elon Musk, a senior advisor to President Donald Trump and special government employee (SGE), revealed on Tuesday that he is planning on speaking with Trump in regard to sending out rebate checks for U.S. taxpayers — using the funds recovered so far by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Musk is not receiving a salary for his role, according to White House filings. During the Biden administration, his senior advisor and SGE was Anita Dunn.

“We need to stop government spending like a drunken sailor on fraud & waste or America is gonna go bankrupt. That does mean a lot of grifters will lose their grift and complain loudly about it. Too bad. Deal with it,” Musk posted on X previously.

Musk’s announcement followed after James Fishback, the CEO of Azoria investment firm, pitched a proposal for a “DOGE Dividend,” which was described as a “tax refund check sent to every taxpayer, funded exclusively with a portion of the total savings delivered by DOGE.”

Musk responded to the proposal in an X post, maintaining that he “will check with the President.”

“With DOGE reportedly achieving $1 billion in savings per day, President Trump has an opportunity to work with Congress to take DOGE one step further and deliver what we at Azoria call the ‘DOGE Dividend,’ a tax refund check to be sent after the expiration of DOGE in July 2026 funded exclusively with a portion of the total savings delivered by DOGE,” Fishback wrote in the proposal.

Fishback proposed for DOGE to take 20% of the $2 trillion in theoretical total savings the organization is targeting, “and return it to the ~79 million U.S. households that will be net payers of federal income tax in CY 2025 as a tax-refund check, called the ‘DOGE Dividend’ check per tax-paying household.”

Additionally, to those who argue that the rebate would be “inflationary,” Fishback explained that it wouldn’t be, since the “DOGE Dividend checks are exclusively funded with DOGE-driven savings, unlike COVID stimulus checks which were deficit-financed,” adding that “DOGE Dividend checks are sent only to tax-paying householders, who have demonstrated propensity to save (not spend) the incremental dollar received.”

“The DOGE Dividend is different from past stimulus checks (e.g. 2021 American Rescue Plan) because only tax-paying households receive it. Tax-paying households are more likely to save (not spend) a transfer payment like the DOGE Dividend as consumption is a lower share of their income.”

The proposal would require congressional approval prior to pushing out any rebate checks, while lawmakers evaluate the most effective ways to utilize the savings generated so far by DOGE.

DOGE has purportedly saved $55 billion for the federal government, according to a live savings tracker, and the organization is currently in the process of looking into the Pentagon and the IRS.

