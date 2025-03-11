Musk Claims The ’Coordinated’ Cyberattack Against X Originated In The ‘Ukraine Area’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is pictured as he attends the start of the production at Tesla’s “Gigafactory” on March 22, 2022 in Gruenheide, southeast of Berlin. (PATRICK PLEUL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

9:20 AM – Tuesday, March 11, 2025

DOGE chief Elon Musk revealed that the “massive cyberattack” targeting X on Monday originated in the “Ukraine area.”

Advertisement

The cyberattack left Musk’s social media platform, X, experiencing multiple outages throughout the day. Tens of thousands of X users reported major disruptions to the platform.

“We’re not sure exactly what happened,” Musk stated on Monday. “But there was a massive cyberattack to try to bring down the X system, with IP addresses originating in the Ukraine area.”

“There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources,” Musk wrote in an X post. “Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved.” https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1899149509407473825

The cyberattack targeting Musk’s pro free speech platform follows after the Trump-ally has been highly critical of the Ukrainian government, in lockstep with President Donald Trump.

Musk recently claimed that Ukraine’s “entire front line” would collapse without his Starlink satellite communications provider.

“I literally challenged Putin to one one-on-one physical combat over Ukraine and my Starlink system is the backbone of the Ukrainian army,” Musk recently wrote in an X post. “Their entire front line would collapse if I turned it off.”

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has been highly critical of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, accusing the Ukrainian leader of wanting to continue the war efforts against Russia.

Despite Musk claiming that individuals from Ukraine were involved in the attack, a pro-Palestinian hacker group known as “Dark Storm Team” claimed responsibility, according to a Telegram post.

The group has been known to target countries that support Israel’s war with Gaza following the October 7th, 2023 terror attacks against Israel.

“It makes absolutely no sense for Ukrainian hackers to attack Elon Musk the day before a meeting between the United States and Ukraine in which they are attempting to get the United States to start sharing intelligence again, and provide aid and assistance, working towards a peace agreement that has been in question since the Oval Office visit,” the Atlantic Council’s Alex Plitsas told the New York Post on Monday.

Plitsas added that the hacker group “Anonymous” may have been motivated to attack Musk “based on the statements they put out publicly and the capability and desire… but in terms of who stands to benefit based on the timing — the only one is really the Russians, because doing it today would disrupt the talks that are scheduled for tomorrow.”

“The only people that would stand to benefit from that would be the Russians in the sense that they’re blaming the Ukrainians, so they would want the Ukrainians to look bad and disrupt the talks.”

Plitsas was referencing the peace talks between Ukrainian and U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia, set to take place on Tuesday.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!