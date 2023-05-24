Music legend Tina Turner passes away at 83

Singer Tina Turner performs onstage during the 50th annual Grammy awards held at the Staples Center on February 10, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

12:20 PM –Wednesday, May 20, 2023

Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died at the age of 83.

Advertisement

She passed away peacefully at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. She died after a long illness.

In a statement released on Wednesday, her spokesperson confirmed the news.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly,” said her manager in a statement

Turner was born on November 26, 1939 as Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee. Her music career took off in the late 1960’s when she was a part of a singing group, Ike and Tina Turner Revue, with her husband. After her divorce, she embarked on her solo career, on what some call on of the greatest comebacks in pop music history.

Some of her biggest hits include “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” “Private Dancer,” “Proud Mary” and The Best.”

A private funeral ceremony is expected for family and close friends.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts