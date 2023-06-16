Multiple tornadoes rip through the South

(Photo by Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images)

3:35 PM – Friday, June 16, 2023

Multiple tornadoes have torn through the Southern region of the United States. On Thursday, there were a total of two tornado reported in Texas, four in Oklahoma and one in Michigan. It is expected to last though the weekend.

In Perryton, Texas, three people were reportedly killed while at least 56 people were injured.

Ochiltree County Sheriff Terry Bouchard shared that the victims included Becky Randall, a woman in her 60s who was found in a print shop; Cindy Bransgrove, a woman also in her 60s who was found in a food bank; and Matthew Ramirez, an 11-year-old boy who died at a trailer park.

According to Perryton Fire Chief Paul Dutcher two and a half blocks of the downtown area was “completely wiped out.” With the tornado reportedly having winds over 100mph, 200 homes were reportedly destroyed. As of Friday, the town located in northern part of the state, remains completely without power this morning.

Governor Greg Abbott (R-Texas) ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management to mobilize state emergency response assets to address the town’s critical life-safety requirements.

“I encourage all Texans to heed the guidance of state and local officials and to take all necessary precautions to protect yourselves and your loved ones. We remain ready to quickly provide any additional resources needed over the course of this severe weather event,” Abbott said.

In Mississippi, Escambia County Fire Rescue shared that one person was killed after a tree fell on their home and at least 69 homes were damaged.

Tornadoes and strong winds are forecasted for Little Rock, Arkansas; Memphis, Tennessee; Jackson, Mississippi; and Birmingham, Alabama, over the weekend. The National Weather Service had said that there is a chance of “scattered to strong severe thunderstorms” over the central High Plains, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic, stating that strong winds and large hail could be the biggest threats.

