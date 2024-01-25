MTG Warns GOP Colleagues Who Aren’t Willing To Adapt To Trump’s Policies

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to reporters outside the Capitol on October 3, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Rayana Unutoa

1:01 PM –Thursday, January 25, 2024

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene says Donald Trump’s New Hampshire victory sends a clear message to her colleagues.

During an interview on Tuesday, Greene (R-Ga.) said Trump’s win is “a true change” for the Republican Party and shows support for Trump and his policies.

In regard to Trump’s detractors in the GOP, Greene said if they aren’t willing to adapt to his policies “we are completely eradicating from the party.”

Greene has not shied away from taking aim at her colleagues and recently endorsed a challenger to House Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good (R-Va.).

Greene’s warning to Republicans come as GOP National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel recently said that the Iowa and New Hampshire results show the need to “coalesce around Trump.”

