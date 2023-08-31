MTG: McConnell ‘Not Fit For Office’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

6:10 PM – Thursday, August 31, 2023

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) believes that Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is “not fit for office.”

Her comments follow McConnell’s second incident, where the politician “froze” while standing up at a podium while he was answering reporters’ questions.

The first time, in July, McConnell (R-Ky.) had suffered the initial “freeze” moment while speaking to reporters at Capitol Hill. Additionally, he has suffered a series of falls and a head injury in the past year.

Greene (R-Ga.) went on to call out President Joe Biden, Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), and John Fetterman (D-Pa.) for their declining health issues.

“Severe aging health issues and/or mental health incompetence in our nation’s leaders MUST be addressed,” Greene declared.

“Biden, McConnell, Feinstein, and Fetterman are examples of people who are not fit for office and it’s time to be serious about it,” she wrote.

Fetterman, who suffered a stoke during his campaign, recently checked himself into a hospital to receive care and treatment for clinical depression. In May, Feinstein returned to the Senate after a lengthy three month absence. In August, the 90-year-old was transported to the hospital after a fall in her San Francisco home.

McConnell was reportedly cleared on Thursday to continue working after the second health scare.

“Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration,” Dr. Monahan, the attending physician for the U.S. Capitol said in a statement released by McConnell’s office.

The 81-year-old’s current term is scheduled to end in January 2027.

