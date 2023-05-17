MTG files articles of impeachment against Merrick Garland

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks during a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol on February 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. The House voted 230 to 199 on Friday evening to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from committee assignments over her remarks about QAnon and other conspiracy theories. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Geraldyn Berry

1:41 PM – Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland have been introduced by Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Greene introduced the impeachment articles against President Biden’s top official on Wednesday “for facilitating the weaponization and politicization of the United States justice system against the American people.”

“In his conduct as Attorney General of the United States, in violation of his constitutional oath faithfully to execute the office of the Attorney General of the United States, and, to the best of his ability, preserve, protect, and defend, the Constitution of the United States, Merrick Brian Garland continues to materially endanger the justice system of the United States and empower President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., to persecute his political adversaries at will,” the articles read.

According to the articles, Garland faced a number of scandals and controversies during his time as attorney general, including his decision not to bring charges against “leftist extremists who harassed and threatened Supreme Court Justices at their homes in the wake of the Dobbs decision” and the FBI’s “targeting of parents” worried about their children’s education at the direction of a teacher’s union letter comparing them to “domestic terrorism.”

Greene charged Garland with having “completely weaponized the Department of “Injustice”” according to Fox News. He also claimed that the politicization of the DOJ has led to the persecution of the left’s political adversaries, and a two-tiered justice system.

“Garland has used the FBI as a personal police force for his boss, Joe Biden,” Greene wrote. “From investigating parents who protest their local school boards, to going after pro-life activists and Catholics, to persecuting former and future President Donald J. Trump, Merrick Garland’s corruption knows no bounds.”

The Georgia Republican had previously introduced impeachment articles against Garland over the Mar-a-Lago raid.

