MTG defends Pentagon document leaker

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to members of the press following the House Republican Conference leadership elections in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on November 15, 2022 in Washington, DC.

OAN Roy Francis

UPDATED 2:05 PM – Friday, April 14, 2023

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene defended the 21-year-old Air National Guardsman what was arrested on Thursday in connection to the massive leak of classified documents.

In her tweet, Greene (R-Ga.) said that the man who was arrested, Jake Teixeira, is “white, male, Christian, and antiwar” which makes him an “enemy of the Biden regime.” She said that the current administration had targeted him due to his opposition of the support that is being provided to Ukraine.

The representative defended Teixeira saying that he had revealed the truth about the situation in Ukraine to the American people, and that the Biden administration had lied about having troops in the country.

She went on to ask who the real enemy was, since the Biden administration is “is waging war in Ukraine, a non-NATO nation, against nuclear Russia without war powers?”

In a separate tweet on Friday, Greene admitted that leaking classified material is “serious,” however, Teixeira is being called a hero by many because he had exposed the truths about the current administration. She questioned whether the government could be trust with critical information that has national security implications.

She also pointed out the information within the leaks that pointed to potential “war crimes or treason” were committed in Ukraine.

The comments from the Georgia representative have been at odds with other Republicans who have commented on the situation. She has also received backlash over her stance from Democrats and Twitter users.

Liz Chaney, a Republican from Wyoming who has been known to be against Donald Trump and his supporters, said that Greene cannot be trust and that the claims she is making make that “clear yet again.”

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), who has been previously criticized for his relations with the suspected Chinese spy Christine Fang, accused Greene of supporting “one of the country’s biggest traitors.”

After a weekslong manhunt, Teixeira was arrested on Thursday after leaking hundreds of pages of classified material. The leaked material included classified intelligence in connections to the war in Ukraine, as well as United States intelligence operations in different countries.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts