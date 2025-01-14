MSNBC Chief Departs After 4 Years At Struggling Network

Rashida Jones President, MSNBC speaks on stage during Gracies Leadership Awards presented by the Alliance for Women in Media at Tribeca 360 on November 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Alliance for Women in Media)

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:38 AM – Tuesday, January 14, 2025

MSNBC boss Rashida Jones announced that she is leaving the left-leaning network as their ratings continue to plummet and days before President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office, according to a company statement released Tuesday.

Advertisement

Jones, who has been in charge of the NBC Universal-owned cable network over the last four years, revealed the news of her immediate departure in a memo to staffers.

“After four incredible years at the helm of MSNBC and 11 years at NBCU, I have made the decision to pursue new opportunities,” Jones wrote.

As a result, she will be replaced on an interim basis by Rebecca Kutler, senior vice president of content strategy, according to the company.

Jones’ departure had been rumored after parent company Comcast announced last month it was planning to spin off MSNBC and other cable properties into a new publicly traded entity, SpinCo.

The new company entity would be run by veteran executive Mark Lazarus.

Additionally, Jones wrote that Lazarus has asked her to stay on following the announcement for a few more months “to help guide the network during this transitional period.”

Lazarus praised Jones, crediting her for having “expertly navigated MSNBC through a years-long, unrelenting and unprecedented news cycle, all while driving the network to record viewership and making investments in nonlinear businesses.”

“MSNBC is well-positioned for the future, and I am grateful that she will continue to support us during this transition,” Lazarus wrote in a memo to employees.

Jones previously served as senior vice president of NBC News and MSNBC and was named president of the network in February 2021. During her time, Jones also led MSNBC to the second-most watched all-news cable channel behind Fox News.

She also looked to expand the channel’s reach of its audience by exploring live events and investing in streaming initiatives.

However, the channel has faced a heavy decline in viewership since the presidential election.

As a result, the network’s top host Rachel Maddow, will now return as host of the 9 p.m. ET primetime hour on a full-time basis for at least the first 100 days of the second Trump administration.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!