‘Most wanted’ fugitive caught after 17 years of hiding in plain sight

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

OAN’s Roy Francis

12:53 PM – Friday, June 30, 2023

A man on South Carolina’s “most wanted” list was captured after spending 17 years hiding in plain sight.

Advertisement

Antran Hall was tried and found guilty in absentia for cocaine trafficking and for failure to stop for blue lights in 2006. U.S. Marshals, in cooperation with local law enforcement, tracked him down in Detroit on Monday and arrested him.

“After 17 years on the run, the perseverance, dedication, and teamwork of our agencies resulted in the apprehension of one of Anderson County’s Most Wanted fugitives,” U.S. Marshal Chrissie Latimore said.

Earlier this year, law enforcement had uncovered information that Hall was hiding in Detroit under an alias. On Monday, U.S. Marshals investigated further and narrowed their search, identifying and arresting Hall.

According to officials, Hall had lived in Detroit under the alias since his conviction in 2006, even tricking his wife and kids who had only known him by his fake name and identity.

Hall is now being held in the Wayne County Detention Center waiting to be extradited back to South Carolina. A court date has been set for July 28th.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts