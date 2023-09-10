Morocco Hit With 6.8 Earthquake, Death Toll Rising

People carry the remains of a victim of the deadly 6.8-magnitude September 8 earthquake, in the village of Imi N’Tala near Amizmiz in central Morocco on September 10, 2023. Rescuers in Morocco were scrambling on September 9 to reach people trapped under the rubble after a powerful earthquake that killed more than 2,100 people and decimated entire villages. (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:09 PM – Sunday, September 9, 2023

A deadly earthquake has hit Morocco, causing devastating damages and a death toll that is expected to rise.

Advertisement

On Friday at around 11:11 p.m., a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit “The Kingdom of the Western Place,” affecting an estimated 300,000 people and causing the deaths of 2,122 people so far.

On social media, many Moroccans voiced concerns and frustrations in waiting for the government to assist in their efforts.

A 28-year-old villager, Salah Ancheu, spoke to the press about their current stress and inability to find resources.

“It’s a catastrophe,’’ said Ancheu. “We don’t know what the future is. The aid remains insufficient.”

Some residents even slept outside in the streets after being left homeless from the catastrophe.

The earthquake’s worst damage reportedly occurred in rural towns that are now difficult to access, since the roads that zigzag up its mountains were buried by fallen rocks.

Flags were lowered across Morocco on Sunday, as King Mohammed VI declared three days of national mourning.

The army dispatched search and rescue teams and the king declared that water, food rations, and shelters be opened up and accessible to those who had lost their homes.

Many of the earthquake’s victims also spoke about how hard it was to escape from their homes, due to being trapped by fallen buildings that surrounded their residence.

”I was asleep when the earthquake struck. I could not escape because the roof fell on me. I was trapped. I was saved by my neighbors who cleared the rubble with their bare hands,” said victim Fatna Bechar. “Now, I am living with them in their house because mine was completely destroyed.”

Sympathetic tourists and residents signed up to give blood to anyone who needed it.

“I did not even think about it twice,” Jalila Guerina told the press, “Especially in the conditions where people are dying, especially at this moment when they are needing help, any help.”

President Joe Biden expressed his thoughts regarding Morocco through a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts