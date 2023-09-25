More Schools Moving To 4-Day Week

First graders arrive with goodie bags for their first introductory day to school during the coronavirus pandemic on August 13, 2020 in Oberpleis near Bonn, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

OAN’s Chloe Hauxwell

3:22 PM – Monday, September 25, 2023

Schools across the country are embracing the four-day week.

Advertisement

Hundreds of institutions are using this strategy to retain teachers amid a shortage and to improve the lives of students and faculty.

The four-day week has become a trend following the COVID-19 lockdowns. Many schools are either skipping Mondays or Fridays.

While schools are looking to hold on to teachers, some parents are unhappy with the change as it forces them to arrange childcare for an extra day.

Researchers have also pointed out that this solution may only be a band-aid fix.

“If we’re thinking about you know, retention because teachers are stressed out and now, they only have to deal with it for four days instead of five. So maybe they’ll stay in the classroom longer,” Christopher Doss, a policy researcher at RAND Corporation stated. “You know that that may or may not be true, but at the end of the day, you’re not really looking at the underlying causes of stress in the education system, whether that be kind of financial budgets that are too small or if we’re talking about mental health or other types of stress that teachers and students face.”

The change comes as states have been reporting a lag in academic preparedness in kids.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts