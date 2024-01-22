Mom Whose Daughter Was Allegedly Murdered By MS-13 Gang Member Sues DHS For $100M

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:24 PM – Monday, January 22, 2024

A mother whose daughter was allegedly killed and raped by a migrant MS-13 gang member is suing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for $100 million.

The mother of 20-year-old Kayla Hamilton, Tammy Nobles, claimed in her $100 million lawsuit that her daughter’s killer was let into the country without proper identification by both the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Nobles and another grieving mother testified on Thursday in front of the House panel conducting an impeachment inquiry into DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, whom they accuse of not enforcing federal immigration laws.

“For me, this is not a political issue; this is a safety issue for everyone living in the United States,” she told the House Homeland Security Committee. “This could have been anyone’s daughter. I don’t want any other parent to live the nightmare that I am living. I am her voice now, and I am going to fight with everything I have to get her story told and bring awareness to the issue at the border.”

She continued, alleging that if they had properly screened the suspect, they would have realized he was a member of the gang, disqualifying him from entry into the United States.

“I want everyone to know what’s going on at the border,” she said. “I had no clue what was going on before my daughter was brutally murdered and raped—but I do now, and I’ve found that the story is just so mind-boggling—how nobody at the border did their job and checked his background. All they had to do was make one phone call to El Salvador to let them know that he was an MS-13 gang member on the list.”

On July 27th, 2022, Hamilton was raped and strangled inside her trailer in Frederick, Maryland, according to the police.

The suspect, who purportedly subleased the trailer from another undocumented immigrant, had been living with her.

His DNA was matched to evidence from the crime scene, and in January 2023, authorities were able to finally apprehend him.

Later, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed that the suspect, a 17-year-old native of El Salvador, was identified as an MS-13 member of Mara Salvatrucha.

He is being held without bond pending his June 28th trial after being charged with first-degree murder, rape, and robbery.

