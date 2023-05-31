MLB players slam Dodgers over pride night decision

A general view as the Chicago Cubs take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)

OAN’s Roy Francis

9:09 AM – Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Dodgers’ pitcher, Blake Treinen, joined Clayton Kershaw in denouncing the decision by the Los Angeles Dodgers organization to re-invite and honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence for Pride Night on June 16th.

The Dodgers had initially removed the group of what are known as “tans nuns” from the list of honorees for June 16th. However, the organization decided to re-invite them after “much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities.”

“After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families,” the organization said. “We have asked the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th.”

The organization received backlash for its decision to reverse their decision from Conservative and Catholic groups. Kershaw also criticized the organization saying that “he is not on board” with the decision that they had made.

Kershaw had then gone on to announce that the team will relaunch its Christian Faith and Family day in response to the organization’s decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

“I think we were always going to do Christian Faith Day this year, but I think the timing of our announcement was sped up,” Kershaw told the Los Angeles Times. “Picking a date and doing those different things was part of it as well. Yes, it was in response to the highlighting of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.”

Treinen, who is currently recovering from shoulder injury, joined Kershaw in criticizing the organization’s decision.

“I am disappointed to see the Sister’s [sic] of Perpetual Indulgence being honored as heroes at Dodger Stadium,” Treinen said in a statement released on Twitter by his frined Sean Feucht. “Many of their performances are blasphemous, and their work only displays hate and mockery of Catholics and the Christian faith.”

“This group openly mocks Jesus Christ, the cornerstone of my faith,” he added. “And I want to make it clear that I do not agree with nor support the decision of the Dodger’s to ‘honor’ the Sister’s of Perpetual Indulgence.”

Another player to join the two pitchers from the Dodgers is the former Mets pitcher, Trevor Williams. The current Washington Nationals pitcher also voiced his displeasure of the Dodgers’ decision by releasing a statement on Twitter.

“As a devout Catholic,” he said. “I am deeply troubled by the Dodgers’ decision to re-invite and honor the group ‘the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’ at their Pride Night this year.”

Williams added that he believes the organization should re-think their decision to invite the group, not only because of the group’s mockery of the Catholic Church, but also because they would be violating their own discrimination policy.

The Dodgers’ discrimination policy strictly prohibits “any conduct or attire” that has content which is “obscene, profane, vulgar, indecent, violent, threatening, abusive, prejudiced against any individual or group (e.g., because of their race, religion, or sexual orientation).

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are “a queer and tans group that uses religious imagery and mocks Catholicism to call attention to sexual intolerance,” according to the New York Post.

