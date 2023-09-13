Mitt Romney Announces He Will Not Seek Re-Election To The Senate In 2024

U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) leaves a Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on May 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

11:52 AM – Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Senator Mitt Romney has announced that he will not run for re-election to the Senate in 2024.

Advertisement

The Utah Senator made the announcement on Wednesday, via a video statement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“While I’m not running for re-election, I’m not retiring from the fight. I’ll be your United States Senator until January 2025. I will keep working on these and other issues and I will advance our state’s numerous priorities,” he said.

During his statement, he bashed President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump.

“We face critical challenges—mounting national debt, climate change, and the ambitious authoritarians of Russia and China. Neither President Biden nor former President Trump are leading their party to confront them,” Romney said.

“On the deficits and debt, both men refuse to address entitlements even though they represent two thirds of federal spending. Donald Trump calls global warming a hoax and President Biden offers feel-good solutions that will make no difference to the global climate,” Romney added.

Trump took to Truth Social to share his thoughts and the 45th president was happy with the news.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts