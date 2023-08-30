Mitch McConnell Freezes Again

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

12:53 AM – Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell froze again during an exchange with reporters in Covington, Kentucky.

On Wednesday, the 81-year-old froze up after reporters asked him if he would be running for re-election in 2026.

The incident marks the second time in recent weeks that the Minority leader has abruptly stopped speaking out of nowhere during a conference.

The senator suddenly froze at the podium and did not speak another word for about 30 seconds, expressing a blank stare. A member of his staff then reportedly approached him and questioned if he had heard the reporter, but he did not appear to answer immediately.

“All right, I’m sorry, you all. We’re going to need a minute,” the aide said, apologizing.

After staring off for almost a minute, McConnell finally said “Ok,” motioning that he was ready to answer another question.

Another reporter then asked what his opinion was regarding Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s gubernatorial race.

After McConnell’s aide repeated the question by whispering into his ear, the senator finally said, “I think the governor’s race is going to be very close.”

McConnell was also questioned about former President Donald Trump, which had to be repeated to him as well, but he shook his head and decided to wave off the question.

This most recent incident comes after McConnell stopped speaking mid-sentence for a minute during a press conference last month.

At the time, McConnell refused to answer inquiries about whether the health crisis was related to a concussion he had suffered earlier this year when he fell at a campaign fundraiser.

