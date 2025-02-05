Mitch McConnell Falls Twice In Senate Chamber, Raises Questions About Ability To Serve 

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on March 7, 2023 in Washington, DC. McConnell spoke on a range of issues after a closed-door lunch meeting with Senate Republicans. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:04 PM – Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Senator Mitch McConell has reportedly fallen twice in the Senate chamber.

According to reports, the 82-year-old first fell down a small set of stairs as he was exiting the chamber after a confirmation vote for Housing and Urban Development Secretary nominee Scott Turner.

Later on in the afternoon, McConnell (R-Ky.) fell inside the chambers. He was later pictured being pushed around in a wheelchair.

Many have called for term limits and question McConnell’s ability to serve following the reports. The former leader of Senate Republicans held his previous position from 2007 until 2025.

In a statement, a spokesperson for McConnell told The Independent: “Senator McConnell is fine. The lingering effects of polio in his left leg will not disrupt his regular schedule of work.”

